Hedgehog Found With Plastic Ring Embedded In Neck

Wildlife injuries caused by human carelessness are common and we see them regularly. From constriction wounds, entanglements, hooks down the throats of swans and gulls, fishing line and netting related injuries, we have seen it all and more.

Hopefully we got to this little hog in time but for many others, they weren’t so fortunate.

Pick up your litter. Reduce your waste. Look after our wildlife. Look after our home. There’s no Planet B.