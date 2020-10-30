Helpful Dog Helps Little Girl Take Down Her Laundry Rhany Christo/Facebook

An adorable collie in Brazil proved that dogs can even make household chores more bearable when she assisted her owner with bringing in her washing.

Lassye the pup took on the role of walking laundry basket earlier this month as she allowed some freshly washed floor mats to be draped over her back for safekeeping while her loving human Taysa took the other items off the washing line.

Taysa’s mum, Rhany Christo, had asked her daughter to assist with bringing the mats inside once they were dry, but since leaving them folded on them on the ground as she took them all down would have made them dirty again, Taysa faced having to take the mats in one by one.

Knowing there must be a more innovative solution, she decided to put Lassye to work:

Rhany spotted the amusing scene through the window and decided to capture it on camera so she could share it with the world. The mum posted the video on Facebook, where it has since racked up more than 27,000 views.

Rhany told The Dodo she was ‘surprised’ when she saw Lassye holding the mats, but the collie looked more than happy to help her human.

Footage showed the helpful dog standing obediently with a number of mats on her back while Taysa made her way along the washing line and took down the remaining items. The young girl neatly piled the mats on Lassye’s back so they stayed clean before she was able to collect them up in one nicely folded pile and take them inside.

Dog helps girl with washing Rhany Christo/Facebook

After having retrieved the last item, Taysa knelt down to look Lassye in the eye and say something to her. It’s unclear what was said, but we can only hope it was something along the lines of ‘good girl’.

The family’s other dog, Paçoca, was said to be supervising while the work took place, and the pup appeared on camera towards the end of the video as if to congratulate his colleagues for a job well done.

Of course, Lassye and Paçoca are more than just good assistants, as Rhany described the dogs as ‘very sweet companions’ to their humans. She added: ‘My daughter loves them to no end.’

Dog helps girl with washing Rhany Christo/Facebook

Amused social media users expressed their delight at the scene, with one person saying they’d try the tactic for themselves but suspected their dog would just ‘drop it and lay on top’.

I imagine there’ll be a few people out there who are keen to find out whether their pups are as helpful as Lassye!