Hench Kangaroo With ‘Bad Attitude’ Runs Riot In Australian Town

A 6ft kangaroo built like a brick sh*thouse is attacking people and destroying gardens in a small Australian town.

The hench ‘roo, who’s not been named, has been wrecking havoc in Queensland’s Southern Downs Region.

As well as attacking three people, the creature ‘with a bad attitude’ also destroyed a woman’s precious garden, eating all of her greenery.

It was Margherita Caruana’s plot that fell victim to the ‘roo’s bulldozing rampage, completely wrecking 30 years of work.

The seamstress’s roses, a lemon tree, gerbera, gardenias, lavender, acanthus mollis and cacti all made for a tasty meal for the hungry animal.

Caruana told The Courier Mail:

Until it rains, we just cannot get rid of them. It is not their fault, they have just reached the end of their tether.

The garden wasn’t enough of a victim for the ‘roo – it then proceeded to viciously attack three people across the town, including a 72-year-old woman.

Earlier this month, the elderly woman was out for a morning walk with her dog in the town of Leyburn, near Toowoomba, when she was suddenly ambushed by the big roo.

In the distance, neighbour Kyran Sprott heard her screaming as if she was dying and ran to help her, finding her crying on the ground with bloody scratches on her shoulders, neck and leg.

Sprott told 7News:

I just heard this yelling going out. It sounded like somebody was getting murdered. I asked her what happened, and she said she had been attacked by a kangaroo. She was really shaken up and bleeding all over. I’ve got blood all over my arm. It came from the back and got her from the back and pushed down on her. She got scratch marks and was bleeding from either shoulder, down on her leg and at the front of the body too.

Another resident, Shane Toy, said the animal was first spotted outside a local pub around two months ago, before the muscly ‘roo attacked his wife.

Luckily, a customer managed to come to her defence with a bar stool, managing to retreat into the pub and wait it out until the kangaroo mercifully disappeared. Another man at wedding was also pounced on by the animal.

Following the several incidents, local law enforcement are now tracking the kangaroo.

