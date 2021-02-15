unilad
Advert

Hero Cat Dies After Saving Two Young Children From Deadly Snake

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Feb 2021 08:19
Hero Cat Dies After Saving Two Young Children From Deadly SnakeAnimal Emergency Service/Facebook

A beloved family cat named Arthur has died a hero after saving two young children from one of Australia’s top 10 most highly-venomous snakes.

The adorable feline was enjoying time with his family at their home in Australia when an Eastern Brown Snake entered the garden where the two children were playing.

Advert

Arthur was said to be ‘following his two little humans around when danger slithered right up’, and the cat wasted no time in jumping into action as he pounced on the reptile and killed it, preventing it from harming his loving family members.

Eastern Brown SnakeWikimedia Commons

A post shared on the Facebook page for Queensland veterinarian Animal Emergency Service explained that as Arthur went to attack the reptile, he received a ‘fatal envenomation snake bite’. No one witnessed the bite as the family were rushing to get out of the yard, but Arthur collapsed following the incident.

The cat is said to have ‘quickly recovered like nothing was wrong not long after’, but the following morning he was found collapsed again. The hospital explained that collapse events are a ‘common symptom of snake bites, although not a well-known symptom amongst pet owners.’

Advert
Arthur the catAnimal Emergency Service/Facebook

Arthur was taken to the Animal Emergency Service hospital in Tanawha, but sadly passed away as a result of the bite.

The post explained:

Unfortunately, Arthur’s symptoms were too severe to recover. It was with the heaviest of hearts his owners had to leave Arthur after he gained his angel wings.

His family, understandably devastated, remember him fondly and are forever grateful he saved the children’s lives.

Advert

Arthur was said to be a mischievous cat, and he had visited the hospital before after getting into accidents. Staff said he was ‘very much loved’ by the team, and stressed that heroes ‘come in all shapes and sizes’.

Eastern Brown SnakeAnimal Emergency Service/Facebook

They added: ‘Rest in peace Arthur, our little hero. Love from the Animal Emergency Service Tanawha Team.’

The news of Arthur’s heroic actions was met with a wealth of praise from other animal lovers, with Facebook users describing the cat as ‘brave’ and ‘precious’.

Advert

One person responded: ‘Rest peacefully Arthur. Such a brave boy to protect your little people like. Condolences to your family.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump
Celebrity

James Charles Faces Backlash For Pregnancy Photo Shoot With Prosthetic Bump

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’
Life

Mum Of 11 Wants 100 More Kids To Have ‘World’s Largest Family’

Oldest Juvenile Lifer In US Released From Prison After 68 Years
News

Oldest Juvenile Lifer In US Released From Prison After 68 Years

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed
Life

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Australia, cat, snake

Credits

AnimalEmergencyService/Facebook

  1. AnimalEmergencyService/Facebook

    @AnimalEmergencyServiceHQ

 