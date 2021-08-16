Hero Cat’s ‘Persistent’ Meows Lead To Rescue Of 83-Year-Old Owner Stuck Down Ravine

Bodmin Police/Facebook

As an 83-year-old woman was stuck down a ravine, her cat’s meows led to her rescue.

Emergency crews found the unnamed woman with the help of her pet Piran, whose ‘quite persistent’ meowing near the corner of a large maize field near her home in Cornwall helped them hone in on her location. She’d fallen down a ravine with ‘incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain.’

After she was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, August 14, where she’s said to be in a stable condition, Bodmin Police said the cat ‘saved the day’.

‘This afternoon officers from Bodmin were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83-year-old female. The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female’s cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address,’ the police explained in a statement, as per BBC News.

Emergency services were alerted after neighbours grew concerned about her whereabouts, as she’d been missing for more than an hour.

‘The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance, along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and South Western Ambulance Service,’ the police added.

Piran’s ‘quite persistent’ meows were crucial in finding the cat’s owner, an eyewitness said. ‘It’s a massive well done to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran. The outcome could have been a lot worse,’ they said.