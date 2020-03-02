Hero Chiropractor Helps Animals Of All Shapes And Sizes Get Back Mobility

A Chiropractor is trained to find spinal misalignments and correct them through the Chiropractic Adjustment.

Spinal misalignments… cause interference in the nervous system and ultimately lead to a decrease in the bodies ability to heal and function optimally. When a vertebra is out of place with the vertebrae above and below, it causes inflammation in the joint leading to pain.

In your pet you may notice that they ride differently, they favor [sic] a side, they no longer jump up or down from heights, or their temperament has changed. These can all be signs that your companion is in pain and could use an adjustment.