Hero Chiropractor Helps Animals Of All Shapes And Sizes Get Back Mobility
A heroic chiropractor is putting his talents to work on a whole range of animals to help them regain lost mobility.
Many people who work with animals have their days filled with typical house pets like dogs, cats and rabbits, and while 30-year-old Doctor Joren Whitley has done his fair share of work with these kinds of animals, he also has experience with much more exotic creatures.
On Instagram, Joren describes himself as a ‘student of the human body’. He is a member of the Oklahoma Chiropractic Group, which has a passion for ‘showing… the full potential of the human body’, but clearly Joren does not limit himself to working with humans.
The Oklahoma City chiropractor has become well known online for his insightful videos, in which he can be seen cracking the backs of horses, dogs, zebras, lemurs, kangaroos and tiger cubs.
Chiropractors specialise in restoring motion to the spine and other joints of the body so it can function at its best.
His website, Trinity Animal Chiropractic, explains:
A Chiropractor is trained to find spinal misalignments and correct them through the Chiropractic Adjustment.
Spinal misalignments… cause interference in the nervous system and ultimately lead to a decrease in the bodies ability to heal and function optimally. When a vertebra is out of place with the vertebrae above and below, it causes inflammation in the joint leading to pain.
In your pet you may notice that they ride differently, they favor [sic] a side, they no longer jump up or down from heights, or their temperament has changed. These can all be signs that your companion is in pain and could use an adjustment.
Speaking about his work, Joren explained that he wants to make sure animal every he puts his hands on ‘has a chance to live its life pain-free’.
The chiropractor said:
Most people really love their pets, and sometimes owners bring us their pets as a last resort before considering euthanasia.
I’ve worked on animals that you would typically have as pets, such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs, chinchillas, horses, snakes, which are one giant spine, pigs, goats, sheep and birds.
I have also worked on more interesting and exotic ones like kinkajous, lemurs, coatis, hedgehogs, a lion, tiger, bear, chimpanzee, owl monkey, bearded dragon and kangaroo.
Joren said he’s helped ‘many hundreds of animals’ regain their mobility so they can live life to the full.
The chiropractor is clearly very talented; I’m sure the animals he’s worked on are very grateful for his help!
