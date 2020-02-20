Hero Pit Bull Protects Lost Three-Year-Old Until He’s Found By Police
A loyal pit bull from Florida has been hailed as a hero after protecting his lost three-year-old owner until human rescuers showed up.
Buddy the dog stood guard and assisted officers in finding the boy who had wandered off into the woods on Tuesday, February 18.
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the boy’s disappearance after a frantic call from his mother. The family dog was also reported missing. The sheriff’s office then received another call from a neighbour who had found the pair. However, protective Buddy wouldn’t let him come near.
Find out more about this good boy’s heroic tale in the following news clip:
Body cam footage obtained by WCTV shows Buddy leading deputies to his young master. Officers can then be seen bringing the two adventurers home.
Thankfully, police have confirmed that the family are doing well and that the little boy was not hurt during his ordeal.
Sheriff Sam St. John told WCTV:
It was such a good ending to something that could have been tragic. We’re all the time putting out tragic news. I’m telling you, it feels so good, so good to tell a good story.
A Facebook statement from Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, which has received over 64,000 shares at the time of writing, praises both ‘man’s best friend’ and the ‘alert neighbour’ for the safe return of the youngster.
Plenty of people have come forward to shower Buddy with praise, with many noting how the good boy was the perfect example of just how sweet and gentle pit bulls can be. Some have even shared their own happy memories of lovely, devoted ‘pitties’.
One person commented:
He looks like a pittie or a pittie mix. And that breed is awesome with kids. Very protective. Anyway, I’m so glad this story has such a happy ending. Bless that pup’s heart for keeping that baby safe.
Another said:
We had a beautiful pit 19 years ago and when we had our two-year-old granddaughter we would work outside in the garden and our pit stayed right by her side and if grand started walking away from us our pit would get in front of her and nudge her around until she walked back to us.
She was so attentive and loving to our grand! Greatest Dog Breed around as far as I’m concerned.
A very well done to Buddy. I sincerely hope he’s been suitably awarded with belly rubs and treats.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsSuwannee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook and 1 other
Suwannee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
WCTV
Body cam footage released after Suwannee Co. 3-year-old saved by dog