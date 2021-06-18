Hero Vets Relieve Stray Dog From 6 Pounds Of Matted Hair

kcpetproject/TikTok

An 11-year-old shih tzu was freed from six pounds of matted hair after arriving off the streets at an animal shelter in Missouri.

The stray dog arrived at the KC Pet Project in Kansas City earlier this week, when staff described his fur as ‘one of the worst matted cases [they] had ever seen.’

At 11 years old, staff said they could ‘only guess’ at how long it had taken for the dog’s fur to get as matted as it was, so vets quickly got to work to help remove the worst of the hair.

Check out the transformation below:

Two vets from the nonprofit organisation set about shaving and cutting off matted lumps of fur, working for more than two hours to remove the excess hair.

Prior to being shaved, the shih tzu weighed about 20 pounds and staff ended up shaving off around six and a half pounds of fur in total. Though the vets weren’t sure what kind of condition the animal’s skin would be in beneath the matted fur, they were glad to see he was in fairly good shape under the clumps.

Footage of the incredible transformation has been watched more then 35 million times after a video was shared on TikTok, so the animal shelter posted an update to say the dog, which has been named Simon, has since been showing off his happy personality.

The dog is said to have a couple of minor medical concerns including ‘chronic dry eye’, and he is in ‘desperate need of dental work,’ but is otherwise ‘relatively healthy.’

After years of living with matted fur Simon now has to learn how to move about without the extra weight, but the staff are hoping he will correct his walk quickly. The dog is just one of many animals treated by the KC Pet Project, which has asked those who have been touched by Simon’s story to donate to the shelter here.

Hopefully Simon will go on to have a happy life without all the extra fur weighing him down.