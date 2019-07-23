Heroic Dog Gives Her Own Life To Save Sleeping Toddler From Cobra

Warning: Distressing Content

Two heroic dogs stopped a deadly cobra entering the house where a toddler slept, one bravely giving her life and the second being blinded in their attempt.

One-year-old girl Skye was sleeping inside her house in Kidapawan City, Philippines, when the deadly snake entered the garden and approached the front door last Friday (July 19).

CCTV footage from outside the home shows the two dogs protecting their territory and approaching the cobra, before launching an attack on the deadly creature.

The footage shows white dachshund Moxie, two, immediately rush over to the snake and start pawing at it before Miley, four, launches an attack on the animal and picks it up in her jaws.

The cobra then makes a beeline for the front door, but the dogs – immediately sensing danger – run after it, biting the snake’s tail and dragging it away from the house and the room where Skye was sleeping.

Neither dog gives in, despite the cobra nearly escaping their grasp on a number of occasions and making several breaks for it towards the front door. Eventually, after a two-minute tussle, the snake stops moving and dies.

At the time of the incident, Skye’s father, Jaime Selim, said he and his wife, Pauie, were at work. However, his daughter was sleeping at home while a babysitter looked after her, also inside the house.

Jaime said he was ‘shocked’ when he saw the footage:

My wife and I were out for work. When we arrived, our helper told us what happened and reviewed the cameras. We were shocked but also so proud of the dogs.

Tragically, Miley died as a result of her injuries after being bitten by the cobra – one of the most venomous snakes in the world. Moxie thankfully survived, but was left blinded after being hit in the face with the snake’s poisonous venom.

Skye’s father added:

I can’t thank my dogs enough for protecting my baby Skye. We will miss Miley so much.

What an incredible act of heroism from both dogs, who leapt to action to protect their tiny human. Skye was certainly a very lucky girl to have her two very own guardian angels looking out for her that day.

Rest in peace, Miley, and we hope Moxie makes a speedy recovery.

