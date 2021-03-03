Heroic Sailor Saves Four Cats From Sinking Ship

Newsflare

As four cats faced drowning in the sea off the coast of Thailand, a navy sailor came to the rescue.

Seaman Thatsaphon Saii received an emergency call on Tuesday, March 2, informing him of a burning wreckage in Satun. Still wearing his trousers, he dived into the water and swam out to help.

By the time the 23-year-old arrived at the sinking vessel, all eight crew members – five Burmese and three Thai – had managed to escape the inferno and get away thanks to a passing fishing boat. However, there were four kittens left behind, about to drown.

Check out a video of the rescue below:

In footage and photos from the incident, you can see the four terrified animals having moved to the bow and grouped together as the clock kept ticking.

Thatsaphon had to move quickly, managing to swim through 50ft of choppy tides before getting to the sinking ship and putting three cats into an old rice sack, with the other gripping onto his shoulder. Meanwhile, flames continued to engulf the boat.

Newsflare

Fortunately, the cats weren’t harmed, with Thatsaphon managing to swim back to his navy vessel without any troubles. The wreckage, said to be an old wooden fishing boat, was left to burn out and sink near the island of Koh Adang.

Speaking from the Royal Thai Navy’s Air and Coastal Defence Command Operation Unit 491, Thatsaphon said: ‘When we arrived it was to secure the wreckage and check for oil spills. But we noticed the cats onboard. I immediately took off my shirt and put on a life jacket so I could jump into the sea. The flames were at the back of the boat but it was starting to sink, so I knew I had to be quick.’

Newsflare

He continued: ‘I’m so relieved that we were able to save the kittens. They would have drowned or died of thirst if they went into the sea.’

After their traumatising ordeal, the dehydrated cats were given fresh water as they recovered aboard the navy vessel. Otherwise, they were healthy with no other injuries.

Newsflare

The animals are currently being looked after by navy officials while a search is underway for them to go to a forever home.

Satun Governor Ekarat Lishen said: ‘The oil tank in the sunken ship is vulnerable to leaking, which will cause damage to coral reefs or collect on the sea surface. We’re now working with related agencies to contact and coordinate with the ship owners to find a way to salvage the wreckage.’