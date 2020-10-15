unilad
Hilarious Photos Show Eerie Similarities Between Cats And Their Owners

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 15 Oct 2020 14:16
We’ve all heard the saying that some people look like their pets, but it has never felt as apt as it does right now.

A London-based photographer has created a genius collection of photos capturing people and their beloved animals… or should I say twins? Seriously, the likeness is uncanny.

Using the photos, Gerrard Gethings has even created a game called Do You Look Like Your Cat?, and it’s nothing short of incredible.

The description of the game, by Gethings and Debora Robertson, reads:

Pair up the cats with their humans in this hilarious card game. 50 cards depict fun photographs of cats and owners, and humorous texts are included in the booklet to provide clues about 25 people and their furry best friends. Play as a memory game with the cards face down for added entertainment. Collect the most pairs to win!

I smell a Christmas stocking filler…

Okay, they definitely went to the same hairdresser.

Gethings, who began photographing pets back in 2008 after becoming a proud doggy daddy to Baxter the puppy, has shared 10 of the matches from the game, and the likeness is really something to behold.

‘For me, a domestic pet is no less beautiful or majestic than a wild animal,’ he told Insider.

But while the game is silly in nature, Gethings takes his work very seriously and thinks it’s important the animals appear ‘epic’.

‘I don’t want to create images of animals that are patronising,’ he said. ‘My subjects are complex and characterful creatures, full of pathos, humour, and unpredictability. I want them to appear epic.’

Somehow, Gethings has managed to perfectly encapsulate an entire range of emotions in the faces of the cats, from bewilderment, to confusion to just plain, sly side-eye. It’s pretty incredible.

As well as delving into the world of felines, Gethings has created a game called Do You Look Like Your Dog?, which is a card game that hilariously matches up humans who look like their pooches.

Obviously, the festive season is just around the corner, so if you think you’ve got what it takes to play matchy-matchy with the felines and their humans, you can nab Do You Look Like You Cat? on Amazon now, for £10.62. Similarly, you can get your hands on the doggo edition, Do You Look Like Your Dog?, on Amazon for £11.99.

