Hipster Dog Nicknamed Chewbacca Has Fully-Grown Beard Of Dreams

I never actually paid attention to his beard. I would even ask my groomer to make his beard it a little shorter because he looked too old to me. One day I decided not to touch the beard and posted the photo after grooming to Instagram and I started to receive a lot of comments from my followers about the beard being so big.

We don’t do any special treatment for the beard, we just wash it when Nuts takes a shower. It grows by itself and the hair is so smooth we don’t even have to comb it and it never tangled. Many people say that Nuts is very trendy as it’s very popular nowadays for men to wear thick beards.