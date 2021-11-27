unilad
Hollywood Animal Star Bart The Bear II Dies Aged 21

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Nov 2021 11:42
Bart the Bear II, a Hollywood animal star who appeared in hits shows such as Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 21.

Bart, who also had roles in Into The Wild, Evan Almighty and Dr. Dolittle 2 is understood to have passed away peacefully at his home in Heber City, Utah, following a decline in his health over the past year.

The 1,400-pound bear had ‘lived a supremely outsized life filled with the love and care of his trainers and lifelong companions, Vital Ground co-founders Doug and Lynne Seus,’ the grizzly bear habitat conservation group Vital Ground Foundation, for which Bart had been an ambassador, wrote in a blog post.

This post continued:

Lynne Seus says, ‘Where the grizzly can walk, the Earth is healthy and whole’. Bart was a grizzly who walked the Earth with intelligence, power, grace and purpose.

All of us who knew him were made more whole by his incomparable spirit. We will miss Bart greatly and his memory will inspire us as we work to ensure his massive footprint endures for future generations across the wild landscapes of grizzly country.

As a beloved ambassador for the organisation for two decades, Bart is said to have left behind ‘an enormous legacy of grizzly bear conservation’, with his ‘charisma’ helping to ‘conserve and enhance hundreds of thousands of acres of habitat for his fellow grizzlies and all the species that share their range, from elk and moose to bull trout, butterflies and plants’.

