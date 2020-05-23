Horrifying Footage Shows Man Wrestling Bear In Water After Climbing Into Enclosure At Warsaw Zoo

Loved ones. Today won’t be funny or fun. Today is going to be very serious. Probably some of you have already heard about the incident on the catwalk of brown bears in Prague Park. In broad daylight, a man jumped on the catwalk where two of our bears jumped in.

He attacked Sabina, then drowned her in the water. Everything ended ‘well’ – and human and animals are alive. Sabina escaped and the intruder pulled out by the Fire Brigade. However, this is a terrible tragedy for us.