Horrifying Footage Shows Man Wrestling Bear In Water After Climbing Into Enclosure At Warsaw Zoo
Horrifying footage shows the moment an allegedly inebriated zoo visitor leapt into a body of water to evade a huge bear. He then proceeded to wrestle the bear after it followed him in.
The shocking video appears to show the man grabbing at the bear’s head, dunking it beneath the water before locking his arms around the bear’s neck.
The footage was taken at Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, where a crowd of spectators quickly gathered to watch the scene unfold.
You can watch the footage here:
A spokesperson has since stated the man was fortunate the female bear was used to dealing with humans, having had a background in the circus.
Local media sources report the unnamed 23-year-old man was apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and was taken to the police station by firefighters who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.
Warsaw Zoo spokesperson Anna Karczewska said:
The female bear, named Sabina, was surprised by the man’s actions and is now sitting in the water and nervously roaring every now and then. She is under the watchful eye of caring zoo staff.
Karczewska went on to emphasise that the man was lucky to still be alive, as Sabina was the only bear to engage with the man, despite other bears being present.
The zoo have since released a statement that stressed the seriousness of the situation (translated):
Loved ones. Today won’t be funny or fun. Today is going to be very serious. Probably some of you have already heard about the incident on the catwalk of brown bears in Prague Park. In broad daylight, a man jumped on the catwalk where two of our bears jumped in.
He attacked Sabina, then drowned her in the water. Everything ended ‘well’ – and human and animals are alive. Sabina escaped and the intruder pulled out by the Fire Brigade. However, this is a terrible tragedy for us.
The post continued:
Little One [another bear in the enclosure] was also on the catwalk at that time, luckily she did not join the whole fight. If that were the case, the man could have suffered much bigger injuries.
For us, however, the biggest nightmare is that in situations like this, when human life is threatened, animals are shot. The sedatives don’t work fast, only firearms are left. Maybe not everyone knows this and that’s why they risk to pet, feed, take a ‘cool’ picture and be able to show off on the internet.
The zoo is reportedly now initiating legal procedures against the man in question for having caused the bear emotional distress.
At the time of writing, it isn’t currently clear whether or not the man is also being prosecuted by the local authorities.
Topics: Animals, Bear, Poland, Warsaw, Warsaw Zoo
CreditsWarzaw Zoo/Facebook
Warzaw Zoo/Facebook