Horror As Man Discovers Two-Foot Centipede In His House

u/Saucy_Lemur/Reddit

A Reddit user has left their fellow Redditors completely horrified after uploading a picture of an absolutely gigantic – and very leggy – centipede.

This individual, who posts under the name @u/Saucy_Lemur, came across the beast during their time living in Japan, finding it in their very own apartment. Honestly, I don’t think I’d even stop to pack my bags.

Rather ominously, the poster noted, ‘They are FAST!’, before putting a nightmarish image in my head of what it would be like to be chased by one of these spiky intruders. This fact was backed up by another user in the comments section, who remarked that such centipedes ‘average a speed of 1.3 feet (0.4 m) per second’.

One commenter shuddered, ‘That’s gotta be a no from me, dog,’ while another jokingly wrote, ‘So, did the landlord understand why you burnt down the whole building?’

Although centipedes in the UK are usually quite small and unimposing, this isn’t the same elsewhere in the world. In this case at least, it would appear that the creature’s bark is far worse than its bite.

According to an article about Japanese insects in Tokyo Cheapo, the House centipede (Scutigera coleoptrata) – also known as Gejigeji in Japan – may look scary but are thankfully harmless and non-aggressive.

If left alone, this centipede will help keep all sorts of creepy-crawlies at bay, including spiders and cockroaches. Generally they will simply just ignore humans, despite being pretty damn difficult to ignore themselves.