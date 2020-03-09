Horse That Gave Birth To Identical Twins Has Another Set Of Twins 18 Months Later

On the 26th February following an otherwise uneventful pregnancy and a textbook delivery to full term. Our fantastic mare Destiny foaled a perfect pair of foals – again!!

A filly and a colt presented themselves following a brief and relatively easy birth. Both Destiny and her two foals were on their feet and all three enjoying a well earned feed rapidly, the two little ones zooming around the stable and exploring their surroundings and no doubt enjoying more space than they had become accustomed to!

Before I continue, I would like to categorically state that Destiny had been scanned with only one ovulating follicle and following conception, only a single foetus was detected. At no stage during her pregnancy was there the slightest suspicion that there was anything unusual.

Twins as most of us know are not desirable due to their poor survival rate and the inherent danger to the mare. This is why we routinely scan for multiple pregnancies and take immediate action in a timely fashion upon the discovery of such; neither is it common for a mare to carry to term and produce two healthy twin foals.