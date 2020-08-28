Hotel To Open That Allows Families To Dine With Giraffes From Their Bedrooms Aspinall Foundation

Ever fancied having your lunch with wildlife as company? Well now you can!

That’s right, a brand new dining experience, Luxury Giraffe Hall, is opening at Kent’s Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve, where peckish patrons can dine alongside long-necked friends while in the comfort of a boutique hotel setting.

In case you were wondering how popular the venture was, there’s already a 9,000-strong wait list, so best get booking for when it opens its doors in the summer of 2021.

Aspinall Foundation

Plans for the build were given the green light last year, so once construction of its special hotel rooms and dining areas is complete, it’ll open to the public. Families will be able to stay overnight and enjoy a croissant next to a gentle giant or two, who’ll be able to pop their heads through the uniquely designed rooms, according to Kent Online.

The hotel was meant to open this summer but has been pushed back a year in light of the pandemic that’s seen work delayed and establishments across the country closed for business over the summer months

The location will give guests the option to stay in one of 10 luxury hotel rooms or five cabins, boasting stunning views of the Reserve as well as family-friendly access to some 900 of the animals that live there.

giraffe Pixabay

The park’s capacity stands at 40, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for paying guests, and comes complete with outside seating, a bar, and decking area to fully enjoy the tranquillity of nature.

A future planned expansion for weddings and conferences for its events building and canopy will certainly see a twist on the typical work away day and, dare we say, add a new dynamic to wedding photos in the UK.