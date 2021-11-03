How Frozen Semen From The ’60s Created Boris Johnson Bull
A previously extinct species of Aberdeen Angus cows has been repopulated, all thanks to frozen semen dating back to the 1960s.
Geordie and Julia Soutar have presided over a global genetics project from their Forfar, Angus farm for 26 years, and now have 50 Native Aberdeen Angus cows grazing on their land. This herd includes a super-fertile bull named after none other than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Although Aberdeen Angus beef is found on dinner plates the world over, the Native breed is ‘at risk’, with its pure, 150-year long bloodline having been diluted by the prevalence of American beef in Britain.
In 1995, just nine Native cow families in the world were certified by Aberdeen Angus Society, with the Soutars prompted to start their own breeding program that very same year.
Geordie said:
We began to look at the original cattle, the Native Angus with no imported genetics in the mid-90s. There were only around 20 cows left that had no imported bloodlines in them.
Mostly they were old and mostly they were in calf to North American bulls, so we started to gather them up and sourced some old semen.
The couple will still use semen collected back in the 1960s to this day, which they freeze and store in liquid nitrogen.
Geordie added that although ‘the efficacy is probably not as high as 100 per cent modern stuff’ they are still able to get calves, allowing them to widen the genetic pool:
Some of the early stuff I bought and as time went on we got some from the Rare Breeds Farm because they had a library of old semen.
The conditions were you had to use it in a purebred cow because otherwise you were wasting it and not keeping the purity.
It is the same as a person getting IVF, you’re messing a wee bitty with nature to create the result you want
Once collected, the bull semen is packaged and distributed across the world, delivered as far as Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina.
One bull, which was born last year, has been named ‘Dunlouise Champion Boris’, named after the Prime Minister who, famously, has fathered an ambiguous number of offspring. Geordie quipped, ‘We’re not sure if he’ll sire more progeny than the other Boris’.
Topics: Animals, Boris Johnson, Bull