unilad
Advert

Huge 13ft Alligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck In Front Of Hunters

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Nov 2020 07:37
Huge 13ft Aligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck From HuntersHuge 13ft Aligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck From HuntersCass Couey/Facebook

A group of hunters looked as though they’d accidentally stumbled across a scene from Jurassic Park, when they witnessed a ginormous alligator munching on a duck.

Cass Couey and Kevin Stripe were out duck hunting at a lake in Leesburg, Florida, on November 26 when they saw the 13-foot beast snatch the birds.

Advert

The dramatic moment was caught on camera by Couey, who has since uploaded the clip to Facebook, where it has been shared more than 12,000 times.

You can check it out here:

In the clip, the two men can be heard saying: ‘Here we go, number two of the day. Okay, you’re fed, now get out of here.’

Advert

Speaking to Fox 35 News, Couey explained that seeing the alligator eating the duck was ‘just another day in the swamp for us,’ adding that he’s ‘glad people are loving it.’

People all over the world have been reacting to the video, which shows nature in its truest form, with WINK TV weatherman Matt Devitt describing the alligator as a ‘monster’ that is ‘straight out of Jurassic Park.’

Huge 13ft Alligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck From HuntersHuge 13ft Alligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck From HuntersCass Couey/Facebook

‘I have lived in Florida all my life until five years ago and never saw one that big. But I know they are out there! Watch your animals, people! Be smart,’ one viewer commented on the video.

Advert

Another viewer reinterred the Jurassic Park references, commenting, ‘The dinosaurs are making a comeback!’

Meanwhile, others commented about how grateful they are not to live in Florida after seeing things like this.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Lets Giant Huntsman Spider Live In His Home For A Year
Animals

Man Lets Giant Huntsman Spider Live In His Home For A Year

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units
Technology

Reseller Made Over $40,000 In Less Than A Week From Selling 200 PlayStation 5 Units

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag
Celebrity

Wentworth Miller Rejects Calls For Prison Break Character To Have Gay Relationship With T-Bag

Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies Aged 85
Film and TV

Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies Aged 85

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, Alligator, Florida, Jurassic Park

Credits

Fox 35 News

  1. Fox 35 News

    13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida

 