Huge 13ft Alligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck In Front Of Hunters

A group of hunters looked as though they’d accidentally stumbled across a scene from Jurassic Park, when they witnessed a ginormous alligator munching on a duck.

Cass Couey and Kevin Stripe were out duck hunting at a lake in Leesburg, Florida, on November 26 when they saw the 13-foot beast snatch the birds.

The dramatic moment was caught on camera by Couey, who has since uploaded the clip to Facebook, where it has been shared more than 12,000 times.

You can check it out here:

In the clip, the two men can be heard saying: ‘Here we go, number two of the day. Okay, you’re fed, now get out of here.’

Speaking to Fox 35 News, Couey explained that seeing the alligator eating the duck was ‘just another day in the swamp for us,’ adding that he’s ‘glad people are loving it.’

People all over the world have been reacting to the video, which shows nature in its truest form, with WINK TV weatherman Matt Devitt describing the alligator as a ‘monster’ that is ‘straight out of Jurassic Park.’

Huge 13ft Alligator Rises Out Of Water To Snatch Duck From Hunters Cass Couey/Facebook

‘I have lived in Florida all my life until five years ago and never saw one that big. But I know they are out there! Watch your animals, people! Be smart,’ one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer reinterred the Jurassic Park references, commenting, ‘The dinosaurs are making a comeback!’

Meanwhile, others commented about how grateful they are not to live in Florida after seeing things like this.