Huge Bear Causes Chaos After Getting Stuck On Power Pole

A city in Arizona experienced a brief power outage for a very unexpected reason.

Usually bad weather or technical issues are the cause of problems like this, but the power cut was due to a bear that somehow got itself stuck on a pole.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) received word on Monday, June 7, about the bear being trapped and sent two linesmen down to help the large animal.

One of the men sent to help was Werner Neubauer, who rushed to the power line on the outskirts of Willcox, Arizona, to turn the power off so the bear didn’t get electrocuted.

Recalling the ordeal, he told Fox News, ‘[The bear] was in a pretty dangerous spot. Could’ve very easily gotten himself electrocuted. He was real close to a phase energized at 7,500 volts.’

After turning off the electricity, Neubauer made his way up the pole via bucket lift to try to coax the bear down. In a video shared on social media, he can be heard casually chatting to the bear, who looked in no hurry to move.

Neubauer used a stick to gently nudge the animal down and, after it tried grabbing and biting the stick, the young bear eventually climbed down and wandered off uninjured, AP News reports.

Fortunately for nearby residents, the area was only without power for around 15 minutes. This is the second time in a month that a bear has been caught up a power pole in a southern Arizona city.

