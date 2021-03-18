unilad
Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Mar 2021 09:32
Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her ShowerCathy Cox/Facebook

An Australian woman was left terrified after finding a massive huntsman spider in her shower. 

As a lowly Brit, the spiders I come across are mostly small – albeit no less scary to a big arachnophobe. It’s a whole different ball game in Australia, home of some of the most dangerous, intimidating creatures on the planet.

While huntsman spiders aren’t said to be a threat to humans, and are more likely to run away than crawl towards you and bite, seeing one in a shower would still be enough to make you yelp.

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her ShowerWarner Bros.

Cathy Cox, from Perth, recently found one of the enormous arachnids in her bathroom (well, it certainly looks that way in the close-ups, but it wasn’t actually too big). While scared of the eight-legged creepy crawly, she posted a photo of it to an Australian spider identification page looking for advice.

As per the MailOnline, her post read, ‘I have what I believe to be a beautiful huntsman in my shower. She is out of harms way but should I relocate her? FYI heart racing at the thought of the latter.’

One user responded, ‘I would suggest to her to move somewhere more cosy. I cannot imagine more horrifying things than her getting a little steamy, loosing her footing and dropping onto your shoulder on the shower.’

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her ShowerCathy Cox/Facebook

Another user joked, ‘It looks like it’s the size of a basketball. I would not touch. They have claimed your shower. You can use the hose to wash now.’ A third wrote, ‘Omg why does it look like it could turn on the shower itself.’

Getting back to the serious core of the matter, one user requested, ‘I really appreciate that you said she’s about 4 1/2 cm body length, but I was wondering if you could kindly put a tape measure around her belly to measure that too for our edification?’ Cox replied, ‘Sure no problem. I’d rather stick pins in my eyes.’

Huntsman spiders are incredibly common in Australia; at their biggest, they can reach a leg span of between 10-12 inches.

Huntsman spiderWikimedia

As noted above, they aren’t considered to be hazardous to humans. However, experts suggest you don’t try to handle one directly – while they don’t normally attack humans, they could retaliate by giving you a pretty gnarly bite, although the pain would be from its large fangs rather than the venom itself.

If it was me, I’d simply never shower again.

Topics: Animals, Australia, Huntsman Spider, Now, spiders

