Huge Mother Wolf Spider Carries Its Babies On Back In Horrifying Photo Marlin Turquoise/Australian Native Animals/Facebook

For a lot of people, spiders are absolutely terrifying at the best of times, but this ‘hideously fascinating’ wolf spider might have just taken it a step too far.

A quite frankly terrifying photo has emerged of a wolf spider carrying a massive cluster of baby spiders on its back like a shell, and I bet I’m not the only one who will have nightmares about this tonight.

The picture was taken by bushwalker Marlin Turquoise, who made the grim discovery in Victoria, Australia.

Huge Mother Wolf Spider Carries Its Babies On Back In Horrifying Photo Marlin Turquoise/Facebook

‘I came across this spider the size of a 50 cent piece yesterday in the bush, carting all its babies on its back,’ he wrote in the Australian Native Animals Facebook group.

Unsurprisingly, reactions to the arachnid were mixed to say the least, with some Facebook users shocked to their core, and others completely and utterly fascinated by the discovery.

‘So as creepy as they are you have to admire them because it’s the ultimate act as a mother to give your life for your children,’ one person commented.

‘Next time you see a shell of one of these spiders you’ll know there’s about 100 more hanging around.’ Now, that really is a chilling thought.

Huge Mother Wolf Spider Carries Its Babies On Back In Horrifying Photo Wikimedia Commons

Another joked that the spider deserved to be hailed ‘mum of the year,’ after daddy spider left her to ‘raise 567 babies all by herself’.

‘She needs a bottle of wine and a cupboard to hide in. Maybe a lovely red?’ they added. A valid point, for sure.

Another person described it as ‘disgusting and beautiful all at once,’ which I think pretty much sums it up.