Huge Python Pulled Out Of Toilet After It Bites Man’s Bum

@firestationofiskandarputeri/Newsflash

Firefighters in Malaysia had to remove a 10ft python from a toilet for being a right pain in the butt.

Prior to today, there were two times in my life where my attitude towards toilets changed: one time, I was shown a random clip of a man checking under the seat of a public loo, only to find a massive spider. You best believe I can’t sit down without making sure something isn’t there.

Secondly, there’s that scene in Snakes on a Plane. You know the one: the man goes in for a pee and a serpent bites his penis. As ridiculous as it is, I’ve never gone into an aeroplane toilet the same way again. So, imagine my delight when I came across this story, involving some poor bloke who’s bum was bitten by a python in the pan.

@firestationofiskandarputeri/Newsflash

On March 22 at around 5.10pm, the fire brigade was called to the suburb of Gelang Patah in the city of Iskandar Puteri in the Malaysian state of Johor following a rather alarming call about a ‘huge snake’ coiled up in a resident’s toilet.

Measuring out at a whopping three metres (9.8ft), the python was discovered in the toilet after the man attempted to sit down – only to be bitten right on his bum.

What would you do in this situation? Personally, I’d run for the hills, as all my irrational fears about creepy crawlies and creatures looming in my toilet had just come true. How would you ever relaxingly go to the toilet ever again?

@firestationofiskandarputeri/Newsflash

After presumably freaking out a bit, the resident phoned the fire brigade, who sent seven firefighters to the scene to successfully capture the large serpent and later release it back into the wild.

Fire chief Khairi Zainudin said: ‘The python was successfully caught using a snake pole and has since been released far from the housing area. Snakes usually come out during this hot season to search for cool and wet spots.’

@firestationofiskandarputeri/Newsflash

It’s not the only recent incident involving a slithery little sneaky snake. In the suburb of Skudai in Iskandar Puteri, the fire brigade was sent to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia to catch a three-metre cobra spotted under a staircase.

Skudai fire chief Riduan Akhyar said they received a call at around 7.40pm and sent 10 firefighters, a fire engine and an ambulance to the scene. Akhyar said: ‘The cobra was caught and released to a far and safe location.’

Sorry for ruining your day.

