unilad
Advert

Humans Aren’t The Only Species Who Get Hangry

by : Daniel Richardson on : 05 Jun 2021 16:50
Humans Aren't The Only Species Who Get HangryKool Shooters/Moose/Pexels

It turns out humans aren’t the only animal that gets hangry – it’s a trait shared with fruit flies.

We’ve all let our hunger get the best of us and acted a bit grumpier than we would be normally.

Advert

Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the University of Oxford have now found that this feeling is shared in other animals. More specifically, male fruit flies have been found to display more aggressive behaviour when they are hungry.

fruit fly (PA Images)PA Images

In the experiment, researchers observed how male fruit flies interacted when they were hungry. To do this, the researchers placed flies with different amounts of fruit inside vials and recorded how many lunges and fights occurred.

The flies that could not access food were found to display more aggressive behaviour at a greater frequency.

Advert

Dr Jen Perry, the senior author of the study, of UEA’s School of Biological Sciences, explained:

We found that hungry male fruit flies display more hostility toward each other.

They’re more likely to aggressively lunge at each other and to swat at each other with their legs (‘fencing’ behaviour), and they spend more time defending food patches.

The hungrier they get, the more combativeness they display. In other words, just like humans, fruit flies get ‘hangry’.

fruit fly flower (PA Images)Daniel Richardson

The study has suggested that the flies experience a ‘desperado’ effect where they begin to fight if they are more likely to lose the battle. This could be linked to a need to be productive when fighting for survival.

Advert

Fortunately, the fruit flies didn’t battle too fiercely in this research, and all of them survived.

The full findings have been published in the academic journal Animal Behaviour.

Featured Image Credit: Kool Shooters/Moose/Pexels

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows
Food

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows

Children Who Stole AK-47 And Shotgun Were ‘Coming Out To Kill Cops’, Sheriff Says
News

Children Who Stole AK-47 And Shotgun Were ‘Coming Out To Kill Cops’, Sheriff Says

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Discussing Kanye West Divorce
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Discussing Kanye West Divorce

Man Air-Lifted To Hospital After Jumping 200ft From Durdle Door In Shocking Video
News

Man Air-Lifted To Hospital After Jumping 200ft From Durdle Door In Shocking Video

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Animals, Animal, Food, Now, Science

Credits

Animal Behaviour

  1. Animal Behaviour

    ‘Hangry’ Drosophila: food deprivation increases male aggression

 