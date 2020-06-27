Humans Forced To Hide From Sex-Addicted Monkeys Living In Disused Cinema

Human's Forced To Hide From Sex Addicted Monkeys Living In Disused Cinema PA Images

Residents in a Thai city say they feel as though they are ‘living in a cage’ as the area has become overrun by a growing population of sex-crazed monkeys.

The ancient city of Lopburi is thought to be home to approximately 6,000 macaques, all of which have become increasingly violent and uncontrollable in recent months as the ongoing global health crisis has meant much fewer tourists – who would usually feed the animals bananas – are visiting the area.

To put it into perspective, the city has a human population of less than 760,000, and now locals are struggling to keep the monkeys at bay as they take over abandoned cinemas and create no-go zones for humans.

Lopburi monkeys macaques PA Images

The situation is becoming so bad that Lopburi residents are reportedly having to hide behind their barricaded doors as rival monkey ‘gangs’ fight in the streets.

One abandoned cinema is said to serve as the monkeys’ base, with the macaques laying their dead to rest in its projection room. If any person even attempts to enter the cinema, they will be attacked.

Near to the cinema, a disgruntled shop owner has been forced to display stuffed tiger and crocodile toys in an attempt to scare off the monkeys, who regularly steal spray-paint cans from his store.

Lopburi: Monkey Town PA Images

Locals originally attempted to placate the macaques with snacks and junk food, but this sugary diet only made the problem worse, giving them more energy and subsequently making them breed faster than ever.

‘The more they eat, the more energy they have… so they breed more,’ Pramot Ketampai, who manages the Prang Sam Yod temple’s surrounding shrines, said.

Pointing to the overhead netting covering her terrace, local Kuljira Taechawattanawanna said, as per The Guardian: ‘We live in a cage but the monkeys live outside. Their excrement is everywhere, the smell is unbearable especially when it rains.’

Although the macaques’ behaviour was largely tolerated as a lure for tourists before the global health crisis hit – as tourists would pay good money to feed and take pictures with the animals – this simply isn’t the case anymore.

Lopburi: Monkey Town PA Images

The monkeys have now become far too unruly and, as a result, a government sterilisation campaign is now under way in the 13th-century city after a three-year pause.

Authorities restarted the sterilisation programme this month, which will see the animals lured into cages and taken to a clinic where they will be anaesthetised, sterilised and left with a tattoo to mark their neutering. Authorities aimed to have fixed 500 of the creatures by yesterday, June 26.

However, the programme might not be enough to reduce their numbers to the amount needed, so the department has a long-term plan to build a sanctuary in another part of the city.