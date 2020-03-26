Hundreds Of Cruise Ship Passengers To Be Quarantined With Quokkas Shutterstock/Needpix

Around 800 cruise ship passengers are to be placed in quarantine on an island that is home to one of Australia’s most adorable marsupials, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian holidaymakers currently on board the Vasco de Gama will spend 14 days on the Rottnest Island, where thousands of fluffy quokkas live.

They were initially supposed to arrive in Perth this Friday, March 27, however officials have since banned cruise ships from docking there.

It comes after the Ruby Princess unloaded 2,700 passengers in Sydney, with more than 130 testing positive for COVID-19.

The quokka is a cheery looking marsupial which is native to a small area in south-western Australia and is considered to be endangered.

They are mostly found on Rottnest Island as they have no predators there, and regularly feature in selfies with sightseers.

Although they are so cute some people can’t believe they’re real.

The some 800 Australian nationals will need to stay on the island according to BBC News, while foreign passengers and crew will stay on board until they can be flown out directly.

Australia has blocked two other cruise ships from docking after the Magnifica and Artana both reported unwell passengers onboard.

The Ruby Princess is said to be the biggest single source of COVID-19 infections in Australia, which has caused anger among nationals. One of the passengers from aboard the ship died in hospital on Tuesday, March 24.

More than 2,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia and yesterday, March 25, it was said a ninth person had died from the illness.

