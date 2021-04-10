Hundreds Of Sheep Stand In Mysterious ‘Crop Circle’ In Field

Jam Press

Hundreds of sheep have been spotted standing in a mysterious ‘crop circle’ in a field in East Sussex.

Christopher Hogg was out on a cycle one morning when he rode past the group of sheep standing in concentric circles in the middle of a field.

‘I was on my daily cycle and came over the hill and saw this magnificent circle,’ Hogg said, explaining that at first, all he saw was a huge circle.

He added: ‘At that point, I was about half a mile away, which made me think that whatever it was, it was huge. It was saucer-shaped, like an alien ship. It was beautiful, but also in 2021 a bit too weird for comfort.’

Jam Press

Upon cycling closer he realised it wasn’t an alien ship, rather a circle of hundreds of sheep.

Hogg, a lecturer at Royal Holloway University, said the sheep’s behaviour was particularly strange that morning.

‘The sheep are usually noisy, I go past them every day, but this day they were very still and calm. It was so quiet like they were in a trance. It was very eerie,’ he said.

He later shared pictures of the peculiar sighting on Facebook, which he described as ‘nuts’.

Jam Press

‘There was lots of debate whether it was a crop or flock circle and or if the sheep were being summoned by a strange force. Others thought they might be pranking the farmer,’ Hogg said.

It is not the first time sheep have been spotted standing in these kinds of circles. In 2012, farm manager at Herefordshire College of Technology, Dan Seaborne, told Evening Standard that it was likely sheep were standing in those circles because they have been ‘fed with dry feed in that shape’.

‘I just think they’ve been fed with dry feed in that shape – you can get snacker feeders now and you tow behind a quad and it drops pellets on the ground,’ he said.

He added: ‘I think there was a chap in Yorkshire who spelled out ‘will you marry me’ to his girlfriend in sheep by putting feed down.’

