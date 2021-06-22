Hungry Elephant Smashes Through Kitchen Wall Looking For Something To Eat

รัชฎาวรรณ ผึ้งประสพพร/Facebook

A woman in Thailand woke up to an unexpected visitor at the weekend, when an elephant crashed into her house in search of food.

Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon said she heard crashing and banging in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 19, but rather than being confronted by a burglar when she went downstairs to investigate, she instead saw the head of an elephant poking through the wall to her kitchen.

Advert 10

In a video filmed by Ratchadawan, the elephant, apparently named Boonchuay, can be seem rummaging around the kitchen, seemingly looking for something to eat. The male elephant causes absolute havoc in the kitchen, throwing utensils and pans onto the floor, opening kitchen drawers and chewing on plastic bags – and that’s not to mention the gaping hole he left in the wall.

Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon/The Guardian

According to The Guardian, the incident, which occurred in Chalermkiatpattana in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan national park, is far from the first time an elephant has wandered into the village.

Incredibly, its believed Boonchuay even damaged the exact same house during a previous visit, with repairs as a result of that encounters coming to more than £1,000.

Advert 10

‘They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food,’ said Itthipon Thaimonkol, the superintendent of Kaeng Krachen, Thailand’s largest national park.

Experts have said that elephants are increasingly making their way into populated areas in search for food, likely as a result of declining resources in their natural habitats as a result of human activity.

‘These incidences are increasing in Asia, and it is likely due to a decrease in available resources and an increase in human disturbances in the elephants’ habitat,’ Dr Joshua Plotnik, a psychologist who works with elephants in Thailand, said.

Advert 10

‘If you don’t fulfil the elephants’ need for food, water and other resources in their natural habitat… they will find ways around deterrents and access villages or cropfields in search of these resources.’