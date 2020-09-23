Hungry Polar Bears Chew On Plastic Bag In Heartbreaking Photos

On these remote islands of the Arctic, I’ve seen young curious bears and Arctic foxes eating the plastic pollution that often drifts ashore with the currents from the Arctic Ocean Northeast of Svalbard or with the Gulf Stream that come up from Europe.

It’s no secret we have a lot of pollution… I just hope people will think twice before leaving plastic bags or cigarette butts on the ground, you never know where it will end up.

It is also concerning that microplastics are affecting the food chain of fish and seals, so plastic is already getting into the polar bear’s diet as they predate on these. And when it gets into the diet it can affect the milk of the mother as well.