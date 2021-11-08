‘Hunt Rider’ Filmed Punching And Kicking Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Footage

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs/Facebook

A woman who has been recorded hitting and kicking a horse is now being investigated by the RSPCA.

On November 6, a recording by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs showed a woman acting aggressively towards her horse, after it ran away from her into the road.

The anti-hunting group took to social media to expose the cruel and ‘upsetting’ behaviour of the ‘hunt rider’, who was allegedly taking part in the Cottesmore Hunt.

The group subsequently called on the RSPCA, noting concerns about what the rider may do to the animal when she ‘gets back from driving home’.

The Cottesmore Hunt is a Rutland-based foxhound pack, The Independent reports.

In its initial post of the footage, Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs stated:

If you can boot your horse and slap and punch it in the face in full view for everyone to see, Only concern is what is she gonna do to that horse when she gets back from driving home.

The group also posted a close-up image of the rider, however it asked that no followers comment the name of the woman if ‘anyone thinks they know who it is’, and that they instead message the account privately.

‘DO NOT name her on here, this is a police matter now and publicising someone wrongly could have very serious implications,’ the account stated.

The RSPCA was also alerted by wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham, who took to Twitter to call out the woman’s treatment of the horse, branding it ‘appalling abuse’.

Sharing the clip, he stated:

Good afternoon @RSPCA_official as a VP can I call upon you to urgently investigate and definitively prosecute this appalling abuse – thus upholding our standards of animal welfare protection . Thank you . RT

The RSPCA responded by thanking Packham for ‘flagging’ the incident. It stated that the organisation was ‘aware’ of what had occurred, and was ‘monitoring social media’.

It urged anyone with any ‘first-hand information to call 03001234999’.

The Hunting Office, Britain’s national body, has condemned the rider’s behaviour and stated it ‘expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field’.

However, the group claimed the woman recorded is ‘not a member of the hunting associations’.

In response, Packham took to Twitter to note: ‘@HertsHuntSabs have confirmed that they were hunting with the @CottesmoreHunt and I now have photographs of them previously hunting with this hunt.’

Cottesmore Hunt has since stated that the actions of the rider are not condoned by its group ‘under any circumstances’.

It pledged it would ‘be reminding all of [its] supporters that this will not be tolerated’.