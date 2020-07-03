Hunter Who Poses With Rhinos, Giraffes And Elephants He’s Killed Given Conservation Job In Australia

Hunter Who Poses With Rhinos, Giraffes And Elephants He's Killed Given Conservation Job 9News

A hunter, who proudly posed next to dead giraffes, elephants and rhinos he had killed, has been given a job as a government conservationist in Australia.

Jewell Crossberg has been handed the position of acting district manager of the Western Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions in Esperance.

In his role, he will be responsible for looking after the wildlife and natural assets in the district.

Following his appointment, a number of photos appeared in a Facebook album titled ‘business and pleasure’, showing Crossberg posing over the carcasses of rhinos, giraffes and zebras he had shot at a South African game reserve in 2010, 9News reports.

One of the images shows him grinning while kneeling down next to the body of a giraffe with a rifle in hand. In another, Crossberg looks happy as he stands next to a dead zebra.

Unsurprisingly, the photos have sparked outrage, and many people have called for Crossberg to be sacked from his position within the conversation department.

A letter was written by residents of Esperance to 9 News, expressing their displeasure regarding the issue.

‘We the citizens of Esperance are very concerned about the recent appointment of Jewell Crossberg,’ the letter reads.

‘We think the director Jason Foster has made a very bad judgement call. We are so disappointed to see Mr Crossberg is not a true conservationist and shouldn’t be in a position of this standing.’

The department has since issued a statement, claiming that Crossberg had undergone a competitive recruitment process to get the position.

‘The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions is committed to wildlife conservation and ensuring world’s best animal welfare practices,’ they said.

‘Jewell Crossberg went through a competitive recruitment process and demonstrated he had the appropriate skills for the acting district manager role.’

Crossberg has since deleted his Facebook page, and he is yet to comment on any of the backlash himself. While Premier Mark McGowan has said the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions needs to investigate how Crossberg was appointed to the role, ABC News reports, and suggested it was not appropriate for a game hunting enthusiast to hold such a position.

McGowan said: ‘I’m appalled by [the photos]. I hate that. You see that sometimes online and you think ‘What goes through the heads of people who go and do that sort of thing? Obviously we will have to investigate how we was appointed and why he was appointed. And I’ve sought that action to be taken immediately. People with this sort of mindset and this sort of history, I don’t see how they get these sorts of jobs.’