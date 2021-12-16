Huntsman Spider Crawls On Queensland Health Minister During Covid Briefing

Alamy/@7NewsBrisbane/Twitter

In a scene that would give anyone the creeps, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath had a huge huntsman spider crawl onto her during a press conference.

On Thursday, December 16, the health secretary was delivering Queensland’s daily update on coronavirus, when the meeting came to a quick end as a result of a rogue spider.

Advert 10

At Speakers Green, in Parliament House, reporters were quick to spot the spider sneak onto D’Ath, who remained surprisingly calm despite the venomous nature of the spider.

After reporters alerted her to the spider, D’Ath asked for someone to help remove it, even joking that it showed ‘how controlled’ she could be, MailOnline reports.

She said:

Advert 10

I am going to keep going and pretend I don’t have a huntsman on me right now and let someone else manage… but if it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know.

The spider eventually moved, after Auslan interpreter Mike Webb and Queensland’s Chief Health Officer DR John Gerrard approached D’Ath to help.

D’Ath humorously reflected how the press conference was ‘a moment, wasn’t it?’ even taking to Twitter to confirm that ‘no spiders were harmed during the press conference’. While huntsman spiders are venomous, their venom isn’t deadly to humans.

Advert 10

The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has now risen to 67 active cases.

While cases of the new Omicron variant have been mostly ‘mild’ and with ‘no symptoms’, Queensland Chief Health officer Dr John Gerrard noted that Queensland is ‘expecting this surge of the virus within weeks’.

D’Ath asked the public to wear their masks in certain indoor environments, and warned that there ‘is nowhere in Queensland where you can hide from this virus’.