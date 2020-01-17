Husky Dumped By Breeder For Looking ‘Weird’ Needs Forever Home
A husky who was given away because of her ‘weird’ looks is now looking for her forever home.
Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, is currently living at a rescue shelter in New Jersey after a so-called breeder said he couldn’t sell her because she looked weird.
While her face is unusual for a husky – her eyes are slightly closer together giving her an excitable expression – Jubilee is still absolutely adorable.
I mean, just look at her:
Who wouldn’t want to adopt her?! Sadly, it seems like quite a few people as Husky House – the rescue shelter she’s currently staying in – says it hasn’t received many adoption applications for the poor pup.
The husky has been getting a lot of attention online after the shelter posted a heartbreaking message, from Jubilee’s perspective, on its Facebook page.
The post read:
My name is Jubilee. I’m a 4 year old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time. I came from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I was ‘weird’ looking. Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.
I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.
First of all, Jubilee, if you’re reading this: you are beautiful. Secondly, if people can’t see that it’s on them, not you. There, pep talk over.
The post continued:
I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look.
Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.
Jubilee has been at the shelter for more than a year and a half and is still searching for an owner. I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Husky House is hoping its post will lead to Jubilee finding her forever home. The shelter says she is good with other dogs and people, but recommends she doesn’t live in homes with young children, small animals, chickens or cats.
She will also need an owner who is patient and willing to coax her out of her shell, as she’s a little bit shy.
Hopefully Jubilee will find the right family soon.
You can apply to adopt Jubilee here.
