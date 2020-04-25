'Iconic' Monk Seal And Star Of Her Own Book, Honey Girl, Found Dead On Hawaii Beach NOAA

For 20 years, Honey Girl was Hawaii’s most iconic monk seal, but she has unfortunately been found dead on an Oahu beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was made aware of her death on Thursday, April 23. The beloved seal had long been a favourite of locals, having birthed at least 10 pups – eight of whom are female – on Oahu and Kauai beaches.

While the exact cause of death isn’t currently known, the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement assisted in transporting her to Kualoa Ranch to be buried, where a blessing was also performed, as per Hawaii News Now.

Honey Girl Monk Seal 2 NOAA

Honey Girl was first identified as an adult seal back in 2002. Since then, she’d miraculously survived multiple hooking incidents and given birth to several pups – she was even named Monk Seal of the Month back in July 2017, praised for ‘defying the odds’.

She was so popular that she became the subject of her very own children’s book by Jeanne Walker Harvey, titled Honey Girl: The Hawaiian Monk Seal.

Honey Girl Monk Seal 3 NOAA

Suzanne Case, chair of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, said in a statement:

We are deeply saddened that Honey Girl, one of the most iconic representatives of her entire endangered native endemic Hawaiian species, will no longer grace beaches around Oahu. Her legacy calls for our collective respect and care for all our Hawaiian monk seals.

Unfortunately, a postmortem will not be performed due to current limitations of the outbreak. Some have speculated that she could have died from toxoplasmosis, a disease spread by feral cats, which has already taken the lives of two seals this year.