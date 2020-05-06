Impatient Boxer Has Learned To Honk Car Horn When Owner’s Been Too Long In The Shops

As soon as I heard the honking, I knew it was Wally. He learned to honk about six months ago and now he does it whenever he wants my attention. I just couldn’t get over the serious side-eye he gave me when I got to the door. He didn’t even stop pressing the horn until I opened the door.

Wally is getting more and more impatient as he gets older. I was only inside the shop for two minutes before he started this time.