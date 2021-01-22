Incredible Footage Captures Moment Crocodile Tries To Snatch Drone Above Water
Drones enable incredible images of wild animals to be captured, but one crocodile took issue with the flying machine and tried to get it in its teeth.
Johani Mamid frequently films crocodiles, but recently at Crocodile Park in Broome, Western Australia, his equipment came incredibly close to meeting a grizzly end.
Mamid is a crocodile feeder but was surprised by the reaction of the giant crocodile which lept up to attack his drone.
The crocodile feeder was surprised that the croc wanted a taste of the drone, but it did allow him to get some fantastic footage of the hiding and leaping crocodiles. Usually, Mamid uses the drone to capture footage that educates people about the activity of the animals. However, working with crocodiles is dangerous work.
Johani Mamid told Daily Mail Australia about the danger involved when working with the animal:
We definitely do fear them because of the level of respect we have for them. They have the strongest bite force out of any animal in the world.
Their teeth are designed to hold on and never let go.
Mamid noted that one of the most dangerous parts of the job is when they walk around the animal refuge to check the fencing. While doing this the workers are armed with a two-metre stick of bamboo:
Whenever we do that quite often the crocs will come out and try to attack us. We go in pairs and whenever a croc comes near us we just whack them over the head with the bamboo.
But sometimes the crocs will take the bamboo stick and then you’re surrounded by like 70 crocodiles. That’s why you go in pairs.
Fortunately, Mamid has never been seriously hurt by a crocodile although he has been nibbled by baby crocodiles, which he says still hurts quite a bit.
Going forward, it may be an idea to use drones in the checking of the fences and save the workers the danger of interacting with the crocodiles. With that said, the video captured by Mamid shows how crocs can be tempted to attack almost anything and that drones may not last too long when checking up on the wildlife park.
