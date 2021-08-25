Incredible Puppy With Five Legs Is Baffling The Internet

@NorCal_BullyBreed_Rescue/TikTok

An adorable puppy has been born with five legs, and she’s just as cute as her four-legged siblings.

Chanel the American bulldog was born with an extra leg that’s located where her tail should be. With her extra appendage in mind, her full name is Chanel #5.

Advert 10

Initially, people were confused and wondered if it was a fifth leg or not, but following tests and ultrasounds, it’s been confirmed that Chanel’s been blessed with five legs, instead of four.

The amazing dog made her internet debut on @norcal_bullybreed_rescue’s TikTok page, where one of the members of the rescue team showed her extra leg that boasts three toes and three pads on the bottom.

Advert 10

After some speculation, the page confirmed yesterday, August 24, that Chanel’s tail-like leg is definitely a leg as it has ankle bone in it.

The rescuer explained:

It’s been confirmed that Chanel has five legs. This is not a tail, this is a fifth leg; it has three toes and three pads. The confirmation was done by a physical exam by a veterinarian, because this right here is bone. It’s called tarsus bone, and it’s the ankle bone in a dog, so Chanel does have five legs.

The woman continues to show that Chanel has a teeny tiny tail next to her fifth leg, while also noting how undeniably cute she is.

Advert 10

As it stands, it’s too early to tell if Chanel will need the fifth leg removed or not – but either way, she so far appears to be living her best life.

One TikToker asked if the leg was functional, to which the page replied that they haven’t seen it move yet, implying it may not be.

Advert 10

While people have had many questions about Chanel, there’s a general consensus of how adorable she is. Someone wrote on one of the videos, ‘An extra leg just means there’s more of that adorable puppy!’

Another person commented, ‘I was NOT ready for how cute she is,’ while someone else said, ‘She could have ten legs and still be adorable.’