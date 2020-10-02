Incredible Rare Black Leopard Spotted Hunting Deer In National Park Caters

A beautiful and incredibly rare black leopard has been spotted lurking in Tadoba National Park in India.

The big cat was caught on camera by 24-year-old photographer Anurag Gawande, who had waited two years for the opportunity to see the animal.

Anurag managed to capture stunning images of the leopard hunting for deer, and described the sighting as ‘like finding a needle in a haystack.’

Incredible Rare Black Leopard Spotted Hunting Deer In National Park Caters/Anurag Gawande

‘When you watch it with open eyes, you don’t see any spots – it looks totally black,’ he explained.

‘Its coat was shining and even though the whole encounter lasted for about one minute, this leopard has given me the most iconic moment of my life.’

Anurag, who runs a jungle safari in Maharashtra in central India, was on a safari with his mum and brother when they all saw the magnificent creature.

‘I was waiting for a tiger to come out of bushes as there was a strong calling of deer. As I was heading towards the hill top, I saw two gypsy cars lined up with the leopard some moments ago,’ he recalled.

‘I waited there for about five minutes and heard the calling of sambar deer, and on the other side when suddenly the guide shouted – it was a black leopard.’

After two years of waiting, the explorer’s dreams came true, when he began to notice the leopard’s spots on its shiny black coat.

Anurag knew this could be his only chance, so he composed himself, got out his camera and captured these incredible photographs.