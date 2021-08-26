Incredible Video Shows Cute But Terrifying Baby Cobra

Obtuseaaangle/Reddit

An incredible video has revealed what a baby cobra looks like when it hatches out of its egg, in a cute but also slightly terrifying transition.

While human babies are unable to walk when first born or, in fact, do pretty much anything for themselves, this isn’t the case for snakes.

This baby cobra is at the other end of the spectrum entirely, proving that despite just being born, he is raring to go and ready to take on the world.

PA

The video shows someone holding an egg in the palm of their hands, with a baby cobra poking its head out with a little flick of the tongue.

The video then goes on to show the ‘cute’ snake moving at quite an alarming speed, as it dances out of the egg, swaying back and forward towards the camera while repeatedly sticking out its tongue.

It continues to bounce back and forward, veering much too close to the camera for my liking. However, the person behind the camera clearly loves the snake, calling it a ‘precious newly hatched king cobra’.

The Reddit post has since amassed more than 44,500 upvotes and 1,500 comments, with other users taking to the post in a series of conflicted responses about the cuteness, but also terrifying nature of the animal. One said: ‘World’s most dangerous bobble head’.

Another wrote:

That lethal linguine already has enough venom to kill a full grown man. Little dude hatched lookin’ for violence.

A third commented: ‘It already looks menacing and it’s only a minute old.’

While the baby cobra may prove cute to some, it is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. It may not look like it, but it is indeed deadly and I certainly wouldn’t go quite so far as calling it ‘precious’. Its little dance and wide eyes may deceive some, but we all know the terrifying, slithering and dangerous creature that it will eventually turn into.