Incredible Video Shows Disabled Cat’s First Steps

@boscoandkoby/TikTok

Get your tissues at the ready: a rescue cat living with a neurological condition has taken his first steps thanks to a brand new set of wheels.

Grey tabby Koby lives with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, a condition that affects the brain’s ability to produce coordinated movements. Koby’s owner Kirsten has been documenting his journey over on TikTok where the pair have gained an impressive following. So much so, that a GoFundMe set up by Kirsten managed to smash its original $400 goal, raising $1,313 at the time of writing.

On the fundraising page, Kirsten explained Koby has ‘struggled to grow, maxing out at 2lbs 14oz’ and, now that he is unlikely to get any bigger, he’s ready for his ‘big boy wheels’.

She continued: ‘Obtaining a set of wheels would mean that Koby could zoom around the new house and our new fenced in backyard chasing his brother bosco, and his favorite feather toys. He could get therapeutic exercise and practice his walking that he LOVES to do. Currently these things bring out the ‘zoomies’ in Koby, but he’s always left spinning in a circle and not being able to keep up.’

Well, yesterday, August 7, the day finally came for Koby to get his long-awaited wheels, with a clip shared to TikTok showing the emotional moment he took his first steps.

Check it out below:

TikTok users were left touched by the footage, with many admitting to holding back tears. ‘BRB I’m crying in the club’ wrote one user. ‘So proud of you buddy’, commented another, while a third said ‘Oh I am straight up sobbing’.

Others thanked Kirsten for ‘not giving up’ on Koby, ‘Hey I’m sure you’ve already heard this but thank you for not giving up on him and giving him a home he still deserves the world’, said one fan.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

You can check out more of Koby’s antics here.