Incredibly Beautiful And Rare White Robin Can’t Find A Mate

Due to its unique frosty breast, this lonely white robin in Devon has never been able to find a mate.

Also known as snow robins, the rare creatures range from having partial or full albinism – roughly only one in 30,000 robins have the condition.

But for John Walters, a wildlife artist, photographer and entomologist from Buckfastleigh, Devon, they’re relatively common, having seen four in his lifetime. He’s been following one in particular for quite some time, left to its own devices due to being rejected by its red-and-brown peers.

Its tragic plight has been robin the hearts (I’m sorry) of people in Devon, with Walters keenly following its movements. ‘I’m pretty sure it’s a female but she doesn’t appear to be able to pair up and mate. It’s so distinctive that I have been able to follow it as its moved around gardens in the village,’ he told Devon Live.

Walters said:

You don’t see them anywhere else in the world. I have seen one at Hembury Woods about 10 years ago. At one time there were two about a mile apart on the Tarka Trail but I didn’t seen them and I know of another at Lelant in Cornwall.

We’re now entering the time of year when robins pair up, but this white bird likely won’t be so lucky. As males go forth in their ‘courtship feeding of females’, with eggs soon to be laid, the lonely robin probably won’t partake.

Due to this, it has longevity, as Walters explained:

It may be the reason she’s survived so long. Most robins only live about a year. Breeding is one of the most stressful things. When they are feeding the young they are working flat out. Most robins probably only have one chance at breeding in their lifetime. At this time of the year they are all in top condition but by June or July they look tatty. This white robin doesn’t seem to change.

Hopefully this forever alone robin finds a mate soon – now that’d be eggciting.