Incredibly Rare Black Tiger Spotted In India Caters

An incredibly rare black tiger has been photographed in eastern Odisha, India.

Stunning images taken by amateur photographer Soumen Bajpayee show the creature, which is believed to be one of just seven or eight left of its kind, walking along an embankment.

Advert 10

Black tigers are actually known as the melanistic tiger, and have thick black stripes with very little orange between them, believed to be caused be a gene defect.

Incredibly Rare Black Tiger Spotted In India Caters

This particular breed of big cat can only be found in jungles in Odisha. However, they’re on the verge of extinction and are very rarely spotted by members of the public.

Sadly, the number of melanistic tigers in the wild have dramatically decreased in recent years, and only seven or eight are believed to still be in existence, according to Dr Bivash Pandav, a wildlife expert and scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India.

Advert 10

Incredibly Rare Black Tiger Spotted In India Caters

Sadly, they are targeted for their bones, claws, skin and whiskers, which has drastically contributed to the decline of the species. Meanwhile, increasing human populations and more urbanisation has also meant a reduction in habitat for these animals to live and breed.

Most of these magnificent creatures are living in the Simplipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, where the first black tiger was reported to be living in 2007.

Incredibly Rare Black Tiger Spotted In India Caters

Advert 10

Speaking to the Times of India, Dr Pandav said the ‘unique’ black tigers are believed to have their thick black stripes as a result of inbreeding.

The animals, which are also notably smaller than their counterparts, were first spotted in India – home of 70% of the world’s tiger population – in 1990.