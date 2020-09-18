Influencers Force-Feeding Dogs Online Under Fire After Mukbang Videos Banned In China Stephanie Soo/YouTube/Douyin

People are force-feeding their dogs in a horrifying new trend that’s apparently gaining traction on social media in China.

The movement comes after Mukbang was banned in the country, a trend where people film themselves eating ridiculous amounts of food.

Concerning screenshots have since emerged where dogs can been seen eating vast portions of food; one in particular is given a months worth of its pet food in one sitting. It’s been long said that dogs don’t know when to stop eating, so putting this much in front of them could prove extremely harmful for the animals.

Douyin

This new trend arrives after China introduced its ‘Clean Plate’ campaign last month, which banned people from creating Mukbang content in an effort to eliminate food waste. Tags relating to overeating have been blocked and videos have also been taken down.

President Xi Jinping brought in the new plan due to food shortages in China caused by both the ongoing pandemic and flooding damaging food crops, BBC News reports. Large floods have been ravaging southern parts of China in particular since early June, said to be the worst floods to hit the country since 1998.

Since the ban was put in place, social media content creators have turned to over-feeding their pets instead, in a bid to still generate likes and gain exposure.

Douyin

Many of the videos are said to show dogs eating excessive amounts of raw meat; one concerning video shows a Golden Retriever being given a full chicken. Not only is there the risk of the dog choking on chicken bones, raw meat can contain a lot of harmful bacteria which can make them ill, the same way it would humans.

Another video shows a German Shepard being fed cayenne pepper and a bowl of Chongqing Chilli Chicken. According to Hill’s Pet, spicy food can be toxic to a dog.

The website warns:

Sharing your food with pets, especially spicy foods, may cause more problems than you may realize. Spicy foods can be toxic for dogs and could cause stomach problems including pain, diarrhea, and gas. Spicy food can also cause excessive thirst, causing your dog to vomit.

Douyin

More videos appear to show dogs being force-fed human foods, with one dog being made to eat popping candy. In the worrying video, a husky can be seen having its mouth held open while the sweets are poured into its mouth.