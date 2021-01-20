Injured Owner Discovers Limping Dog Copying Him Out Of Sympathy Russel Jones/Facebook

There’s nothing quite like the bond between a dog and their owner, but just how far are some pooches willing to go to show their commitment to their companion?

Russell Jones was left £300 out of pocket when his eight-year-old pet Lurcher Billy started limping, just a day after Russell had broken his ankle at work.

The dog owner was so concerned, he took Billy to the vets to find out what had happened to his seemingly injured paw.

But £300 in vets’ bills later, no one could find anything wrong with Billy, and his cover was blown when he started walking around the vet’s office completely normally.

It wasn’t until the following day that Russell and his wife Michelle realised that Billy was only limping around Russell, who was walking with a limp due to his own broken ankle.

Yep, the limping lurcher was imitating his injured owner, which is just adorable, if you can forget about the unnecessary £300 Russell had spent, of course.

Taking to Facebook, Russell shared a video of the little ‘con artist’ limping alongside his owner, with the caption, ‘Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong just sympathy. Love him.’

Appearing on This Morning, Russell and Michelle shared a video of what Billy looks like when Russell isn’t around, and it’s fair to say there’s not a limping paw in sight as he zooms around a field at lightning speed.

‘There’s something quite special that a dog has that much empathy for a human, that he decides to limp alongside you,’ Holly Willoughby said to the couple.

The incident actually took place in June 2020, but it wasn’t until recently that Russell shared the video to a lurcher Facebook group, and it quickly went viral. Since it was posted five days ago, the video has received more than 33,000 shares and 16,000 likes, with hundreds rushing to comment on how adorable Billy is.

‘He’s copying you! That’s brilliant. Though you have my sympathy for the vets’ bill,’ one Facebook user commented.

Another added, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry you had to pay £300 but I’ve never laughed so much in a long time, so thank you.’

A third joked, ‘The question is… is it sympathy or is he taking the piss?’

What a good question – although I think we can all agree that Billy is clearly a very good boy.

