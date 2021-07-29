unilad
Advert

Insane Footage Shows A Double-Headed Snake Devouring Two Mice Simultaneously

by : Daniel Richardson on : 29 Jul 2021 14:38
Insane Footage Shows A Double-Headed Snake Devouring Two Mice Simultaneously@snakebytestv/Instagram

A reptile enthusiast has shown amazing footage of a two-headed snake eating two mice at the same time.

The footage of the two-headed California Kingsnake – named Ben and Jerry – was filmed by Brian Barczyk, and has quickly gone viral. The snake has a condition called bicephaly, and it occurs from the incomplete splitting of an embryo. Interestingly, Ben and Jerry, are one of only an estimated 10,000 snakes with the condition.

Advert

Most snakes with this condition do not survive for very long, but Ben and Jerry appear to be an exception. Barczyk explained that ‘99.9% of two-headed animals never see their first birthday, but once they survive to adulthood, which Ben and Jerry are, they usually live a full life’.

Check out the footage of the animal:

Barczyk says that he expects the animal to live between 20 and 25 years, and explained that they can eat separately but share the same digestive system.

Advert

In response to the video, many have wondered how the animal exists and whether it was ethical to feed them at the same time. However, the owner appears to be an expert in the area of reptiles.

The enthusiast, who works at a reptile zoo in Michigan in the US, told the Daily Mail that he had to convince a friend to sell him Ben and Jerry. Barczyk noted, ‘It is a freak of nature and totally unexpected. It took me 1 1/2 years of begging before he sold them to me.’

Two headed snake (FWC)FWC / Facebook

Barczyk said that the zoo he works for, called ‘The Reptarium’, has ‘about 10 one-of-a-kind animals including Ben and Jerry, also a two-headed turtle, and several one-of-a-kind albino and other colour mutations’. He added, ‘We also have albino alligators and a rare all-black alligator. Their names are Salt and Pepper.’

Advert

Outside of captivity, two-headed snakes have also been spotted. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shared images last October of a rare two-headed southern black racer found by Kay Rogers and their family.

The FWC explained, ‘Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way,’ before adding, ‘Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian
Sport

Outrage After Commentator Misgenders First Ever Openly Non-Binary Olympian

People Are Just Finding Out How Much An Olympic Gold Medal Is Actually Worth
Sport

People Are Just Finding Out How Much An Olympic Gold Medal Is Actually Worth

Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200k Per Month
Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200k Per Month

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor
Sport

Second Judo Fighter Quits Tokyo Games Rather Than Face Israeli Competitor

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Animals, Now, Reptiles, Snakes

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    You're my flavorite! Gruesome moment two-headed snake named Ben and Jerry eats two mice using both of its mouths at the same time

  2. FWC / Facebook

    FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

 