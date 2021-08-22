unilad
Insane Video Shows Bird Singing With Impressive Talent

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Aug 2021 15:58
Insane Video Shows Bird Singing With Impressive Talent@veggiebirblady/TikTok

An adorable pet bird from Memphis has become a TikTok sensation after a video emerged appearing to show his extraordinary singing talent.

Like Elvis before him, Mushroom the grey-feathered cockatiel has won hearts all over the world with his distinctive crooning, which one fan has likened to ‘a sample a rap group in the ’90s would use’.

In this beak-dropping vid, Mushroom appears to be closing his eyes with emotion as he warbles, ‘Ooo ooo baby,’ perhaps thinking about happy times sat on a little plastic swing or gnawing at some wood.

Check it out below:

@veggiebirbladyMushroom sings. ##cockatielsontiktok ##birdsoftiktok ##birbsoftiktok ##cutepets ##cockatielsoftiktok ##cockatiel ##funnypet ##mushroom ##funny ##cockatiel♬ original sound – Lena Wallace Black

The clip has been watched more than 180,000 times at the time of writing, catapulting little Mushroom to dizzying heights of bird stardom, and many have flocked to the comment section to sing his praises.

One person declared that Mushroom was ‘better than any current pop stars’ as he ‘doesn’t need autotune’, while another pondered whether he had been ‘listening to Usher or something’.

@veggiebirbladyMushroom resting after making so many new friends! ##cockatielsontiktok ##birdsoftiktok ##birbsoftiktok ##cockatielsoftiktok ##cockatiel ##mushroom♬ Fairy Lullaby – Lullaby

Sadly, Mushroom’s gifts may not be all they seem, and it would appear that his human mama Lena Wallace Black hadn’t intended to mislead anyone.

Under a comment expressing disbelief that anyone believed this was actually Mushroom sleeping, Lena wrote, ‘I wasn’t trying to be sneaky but here we are.’

Find out more about Mushroom’s burgeoning singing career here.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, TikTok

