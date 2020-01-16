Inseparable Bonded Lion Couple Dies Just Days Apart At Chicago Zoo

The new year has begun on a very sad note at Brookfield Zoo, as we have had to announce the passing of our male and female African lions, Zenda and Isis. They would have turned 14 and 15 this year, respectively.

Both lions arrived at Brookfield Zoo in 2008 and were an inseparable bonded pair in all the years since. It was not uncommon to see Zenda grooming Isis or sleeping with a paw on her in their Big Cats exhibit. He remained incredibly protective of her throughout their lives.