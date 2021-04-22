Internet-Famous Cat Ponzo Killed In New York Park Attack

ponzucoolcat/Instagram

Ponzu, the cat and social media star, has died following an attack on him and his owner.

The cat, who boasts more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, died due to shock and injuries he sustained during an altercation between his owner, Instagram chef Chanan Aksornnan, and three other women in a park in New York.

Askornnan and her boyfriend were reportedly walking Ponzu – who was on a leash – along with several other pets when a boy tripped over the cat’s lead. The boy, thought to have been 12 years old, then pulled on Ponzu’s lead and dragged him along the floor before throwing him up in the air.

He also pulled the cat’s claws out by force during the ordeal, which allegedly occurred on April 4, The Independent reports.

Ponzu’s owner then confronted the young boy and asked him what he’d done to the cat before a woman, presumed to be the boy’s mother, got involved. She said to Askornnan, ‘This is what you get when you walk your f*cking cat, b*tch.’

The woman, along with other members of the family, proceeded to attack the Thai Instagrammer and her boyfriend, as well as their two other pets. A photo shared on social media shows one of the family members aggressively pulling on her Shiba Inu’s tail.

A video has emerged on social media in which a woman, thought to be Askornnan, can be seen been pushed over by someone before they, among others, begin pinning her to the floor and kicking her.

Warning: Distressing Content

While the Instagrammer isn’t thought to have sustained any serious injuries, her boyfriend suffered a broken nose. It isn’t thought her other two pets who were with her were seriously hurt either.

Sadly, the same fate wasn’t met for Ponzu, who passed away the same day as the attack.

Askornnan confirmed the news of his death on April 7 on the cat’s Instagram page, @ponzucoolcat. She wrote, ‘Dear Friends – it is with an immense sadness and anguish that we bring you this tragic news: our beloved Ponzu died on Easter Sunday after suffering shock and injuries from an incident in our park.’

The post continued:

We are traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken. Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans. We feel robbed. Ponzu was taken away from us way too soon. He was only 3 years and 4 months old. We lost our beloved boy.

It’s believed Ponzu suffered with a heart condition before his death, something that made his heart ‘fragile’, Askornnan wrote.

The New York Police Department is yet to comment on the ordeal.