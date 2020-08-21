Isle Of Wight Police Hunting Delinquent Goats Who Hijacked Their Car In Broad Daylight
Badly behaved goats have been spotted on a crime spree on the Isle of Wight. We’re not kidding.
Just when you thought Grand Theft Auto was confined to the world of video games or, you know, to the human species, two fury felons were snapped trashing a police car after officers had been attending the very serious discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb.
After local police, with the help of The Royal Navy Explosives Team who had travelled from Portsmouth, had safely detonated the relic, shocked coppers returned to their vehicle to find two unidentified g-ruffians having a great time on top of their squad car.
In an official statement, police said:
In a field on the outskirts of Newport what turned out to be an unexploded mortar from the second world war was discovered that needed making safe. Our colleagues from the Royal Navy Explosives Team came across and ‘made it safe’.
Unfortunately whilst there a couple of ‘kids’ caused damage to one of our police vehicles. If you recognise the offenders from the photo please let us know…
Thousands of people have since shared and commented on the posted.
Like the famed science fiction franchise, Planet of the Apes, it appears the goat leaders have become frustrated by humans and are set to take over. As well as this lockdown incident, a defiant uprising went viral when a gang of unruly mountain goats terrorised a desolate town in North Wales this past March.
At present there’s no word on apprehending the criminal duo, despite last seen bleating towards an open field.
