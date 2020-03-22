Italian Woman Reunites With Cat Nearly Four Years After It Went Missing During Earthquake
An elderly lady has been reunited with her cat after losing it almost four years ago during an earthquake, and it’s the news we all need right now.
The Italian woman, named Dora, lost more than her home during the disastrous 2016 earthquake, when her four-legged friend went missing in the chaos.
However, a friend of Dora’s shared the heartwarming news of their reunion on Facebook, and said Dora never stopped looking for her beloved pet.
The post by Mimma Bei read:
How wonderful. Our dear Dora has never stopped looking for him…
Who knows where he will have been for so long ….
You can see the genuine joy in Dora’s face being reunited with her cat, believed to be called Mimmo. Thankfully, it seems the cat is still in good health, too.
Mimma also shared a video of the emotional reunion:
Non capirete il dialetto della nostra cara Dora, ma non importa….Basta guardare in silenzio, per emozionarsi fortemente!❤️❤️❤️….Dora e Mimmo si sono ritrovati, dopo tre anni dal terremoto…Ma dove sarà stato il gattino per tutto questo tempo!!! 😪❤️❤️
Posted by Mimma Bei on Thursday, March 5, 2020
Sharing the video, Mimma wrote (translated):
You won’t understand the dialect of our dear Dora, but it doesn’t matter… Just look at it in silence to get excited!
Dora and Mimmo found themselves, after three years from the earthquake…
But where has the kitten been all this time !!!
Despite being missing for almost four years, Mimmo seems to be healthy and happy, and I’m sure Dora will be giving him lots of extra attention to make up for lost time.
Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, so it’s wonderful to see its residents finding some light in such unprecedented times.
